Is Mitchell Marsh playing today’s AUS vs AFG match of 2023 World Cup?

Mitchell Marsh has been drafted into Australia's playing XI in their 2023 World Cup game against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7.

The all-rounder recently missed the Aussies game against England due to personal reasons. Australia, though, won the match by 33 runs. The 32-year-old recently left for Australia as his grandfather Ross passed away last Friday. He rejoined the team on November 4.

At the toss, Australia captain Pat Cummins said:

“Two changes. Steve struggled in the warm-ups and he's going to miss out, Cam Green misses out as well, Maxwell and Marsh are in. It (weather conditions) is always a factor, a bit cooler than it was a month ago. We will be fine. We have got plenty of bowling options.”

In the 2023 World Cup, Marsh has amassed 225 runs in six matches, with the best score of 121 against Pakistan. The medium pacer also scalped a couple of wickets against the Netherlands. He will play at No.3 as Steve Smith missed out due to vertigo symptoms following the last match.

Afghanistan opt to bat against Australia in World Cup match

Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the World Cup match on Tuesday. They made a solitary change as Naveen ul Haq replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi in the playing XI.

At the toss, he said:

"We want to bat first. The wicket looks good now and we are hopeful it will seam and spin in the second innings. We have done well chasing, but you also have to look at the opposition and the ground. We have one change - Fazalhaq is not playing, Naveen is playing."

On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell replaced Cameron Green besides Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI.

Afghanistan are coming in off the back of a hat-trick of wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. A win will boost their semifinal hopes. Meanwhile, Australia have registered five wins in a row. A victory will help qualify for the semifinals.

