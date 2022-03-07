"Is pitch pe to bowlers ko ghar chale jana chaye"- Mohammad Amir's hilarious dig at Rawalpindi pitch

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir took to Twitter on Monday (March 7) to take a dig at the Rawalpindi pitch used for the ongoing first Test between the hosts and Australia.

The pitch in Rawalpindi has become a point of discussion due to its lack of assistance to bowlers. With only eight wickets falling across 11 sessions and two innings, Amir suggested that bowlers should go home, and batters would be better off playing against each other.

"is pitch pe to bowlers ko ghar chale jana chaye batman's ek doosre k sath khail lein😅😅😅😅. #PakVsAustraila (Bowlers should go home given the nature of this pitch and batsman should play among themselves)"

There was a lot of hype in the first Test of Australia's historic trip to Pakistan. However, the benign nature of the pitch has turned it into an anti-climax, with batters from both sides making merry at the expense of bowlers.

Pakistan made first use of the strip, and over the course of the first six sessions, they grounded the Australian bowlers in the dust. Opener Imam-Ul-Haq (157) and former captain Azhar Ali (185) made daddy hundreds, making full use of the batting-friendly conditions.

Mohammad Hafeez also criticised the Rawalpindi pitch

Pakistan eventually declared at 476/4. However, their lack of intent for large swathes on a flat pitch did not go down well with former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Hafeez took to Twitter, where he lambasted the authorities for preparing a 'slow & dead' pitch, but he also questioned the sedate approach of the home side's batters. Hafeez said:

"Slow & dead pitch.. above all low intent so far fading out chances of result in this historic test match. One team have to play very poorly to give a result in this test match. Result oriented cricket is the future of Test cricket not dead drawn games please."

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Test seems to be headed to a boring draw, with Australia also making the most of the flat pitch.

Usman Khawaja missed out on a hundred after he attempted an ill-fated sweep on 97 and gloved the ball. Meanwhile, David Warner (68), Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (68*) also chipped in, helping Australia reach 391-4 after 114 overs.

