Is Ravindra Jadeja playing today’s IND vs SA 2nd Test in Cape Town?

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been included in the playing XI for the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. The 35-year-old missed the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion due to back spasms.

In Jadeja’s absence, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was included in the playing XI as the lone spin option for the first Test. The latter was economical in Centurion, registering figures of 1/41 from 19 overs.

Jadeja comes in for Ashwin as the visitors look to square the two-match series 1-1. India also made another change, bringing in Mukesh Kumar for Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that all the players in the squad were fit and available for selection.

India went down to South Africa by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the visitors folded up for 245 in 67.4 overs. KL Rahul scored a resolute hundred, but there was not much from the others in the form of resistance. In the second innings, Virat Kohli (76) was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark as the Indians folded up for 131 in 34.1 overs.

Expand Tweet

The visitors’ bowling also struggled in the opening Test against the South Africans. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout performer with figures of 4/69 from 26.4 overs, but Thakur (1/101 from 19 overs) and debutant Prasidh Krishna (1/93 from 20 overs) proved very expensive as South Africa put up 408 in their first innings, gaining a significant lead of 163 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Test record in South Africa

Jadeja has played only one Test match in South Africa, which was in Durban back in 2013. He failed with the bat, scoring 0 and 8.

Expand Tweet

He, however, made an impact with his left-arm spin, claiming 6/138 from 58.2 overs in South Africa’s first innings. Jadeja got the big scalps of Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, and Jacques Kallis.

South Africa went on to win the Test by 10 wickets as India were out for 334 and 223, while the Proteas replied with 500 in their first innings and chased down a target of 58 with all their wickets in hand.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App