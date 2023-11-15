Is there a reserve day for the IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final?

Team India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Men in Blue topped the league stage with nine wins out of nine matches. They are the only side to not lose a single match in the tournament so far. As for the Black Caps, they finished fourth in the points table, with five wins and four losses.

There were no reserve days in place for the league matches of the 2023 World Cup. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that there will be reserve days in place for both the semi-final fixtures as well as the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The reserve day will come into play in case the semi-final clash cannot be completed on the allotted day due to weather issues.

"Both semi-finals and the final can use a reserve day should a result be unable to be reached due to weather," the ICC stated while announcing reserve day provisions.

In case of weather interruptions, the match officials will try to finish the India vs New Zealand match on the allotted day itself by reducing the number of overs. A minimum of 20 overs per innings need to be bowled for a result in the game. Only if that is not possible will the match move to the reserve day.

In case, play has been interrupted midway through an innings, the game will resume at the point at which it ended on the allotted day. On the other hand, if the game was completely abandoned on the allotted day of play, a full 50 overs match will be played on the reserve day, weather permitting.

In case even a 20 overs per side match is not possible on the reserve day, India and New Zealand will play out a Super Over. If even that is not possible, then the team which finished higher in the league round will progress to the final.

India vs New Zealand 2019 semi-final was moved to reserve day

While there is no forecast for rain in the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in Mumbai, the 2019 knockout clash between the same two teams in Manchester was moved to the reserve day.

New Zealand were 211/5 in 46.1 overs when rain ended proceedings on the allotted day. The Kiwis finished with 239/8 in their 50 overs. They went on to win the match by 18 runs as India were bowled out for 221 in the chase.