Is there a reserve day for India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023?

Team India are currently playing against Sri Lanka in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The heavens once again opened up as has been the trend in Sri Lanka over the last two weeks and the covers were called on. There were chances of thunderstorms in the forecast and the drizzle has started.

Meanwhile, there is no reserve day for this match. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had a reserve day only for the India vs Pakistan Super Four clash, which was activated after the game couldn't be completed on Sunday.

There were some reservations about the ACC's decision to have a reserve day only for the India vs Pakistan clash. However, later the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that the decision was taken with their consent.

If no further play is possible today, the game will be called off, with the two teams taking home one point each. It will take both India and Sri Lanka to three points each after two games.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update, the showers have stopped and the groundsmen are currently trying to get the ground ready for the game to resume.

Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka run through India's batting

Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka shared nine wickets between them to reduce India to 197/9 in 47 overs before rain halted play.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill shared another 50-run partnership after choosing to bat first against Sri Lanka. However, things changed drastically after Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka introduced Wellalage into the attack in the 12th over. The left-arm spinner dismissed Gill in his first delivery before knocking out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.

With the wicket offering turn and keeping low, Shanaka brought in Asalanka into the attack, a move that paid dividends. He picked up four of the remaining five wickets that fell to reduce the Men in Blue to 186/9.

Rohit and company will hope that Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj add up as many runs as possible in the last three overs to give the bowlers something to bowl at.