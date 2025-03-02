Is Rohit Sharma playing today’s IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are going up against New Zealand in the last group game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy today (March 2) at the Dubai International Stadium. After overcoming an injury scare, Rohit has been deemed fit for Sunday's encounter.

The Indian captain had a hamstring issue while fielding during the previous match against Pakistan. There were several reports that the team management might rest Rohit for the New Zealand match, as India have already reached the semi-finals. However, Rohit Sharma was present at the toss, along with New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, ready for the contest.

India and New Zealand qualified for the semis, while Pakistan and Bangladesh were eliminated in Group A. Today's match will decide the final standings on the points table. The winning team will finish at the top and face Australia in the semi-final, while the losing team will lock horns with South Africa.

"Was anyway looking to bat first" - India captain Rohit Sharma after losing toss ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy match vs New Zealand

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest on Sunday. Speaking after losing the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said (via Cricbuzz):

"Was anyway looking to bat first, wanted to see what we could do upfront and then challenge our bowlers since we chased on both games. Approach will be very similar to the previous games, just trying to do the same things."

"One change for us - Harshit has been rested, Varun is playing for us. It is all about bowling in partnerships, in both games we have combined to pick 19 wickets. Our spinners have restricted them well and then the seamers have got the wickets."

Here are the playing XIs of both teams for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand playing XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

Do you think both teams made the right calls regarding their playing XIs? Let us know your views in the comments section.

