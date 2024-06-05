Is Sanju Samson playing today's IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup match?

In-form keeper-batter Sanju Samson has not been picked in India's playing XI for their opening 2024 T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. On rather expected lines, the Men in Blue have gone in with Rishabh Pant as the stumper in the playing XI.

Both Samson and Pant had impressive campaigns in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) while leading their respective franchises. Samson hammered 531 runs in 15 innings at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47 for Rajasthan Royals (RR), hitting five half-centuries, with a best of 86.

On the other hand, Pant, making a comeback to competitive cricket following his car accident in December 2022, slammed 446 runs in 13 innings at an average of 40.55 and a strike rate of 155.40. He scored three half-centuries, with a best of 88*.

There was nothing much to pick in the performances between the two players in the IPL. Both impressed behind the stumps as well. Pant was always the first-choice keeper-batter for Team India. However, they were concerns over his fitness as he was returning to the game after a long break. The left-hander, however, proved his form and fitness in the IPL to claim his place in the World Cup squad.

Samson also deservedly got the nod ahead of Ishan Kishan for the ICC event on the back of a superlative IPL season for Rajasthan Royals. He, however, could not grab his chance in the warm-up match against Bangladesh, getting dismissed for 1 off six. On the other hand, Pant looked in command, clubbing 53 off 32 balls, with the aid of four fours and four sixes before retiring.

Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant in T20Is

If we look at the records of the two Indian keeper-batters picked for the 2024 T20 World Cup, neither of them has produced impressive numbers. Taking a glance at Pant's stats first, he has 987 runs in 56 innings at a strike rate of 126.37. As for Samson, he has 374 runs in 22 innings at a strike rate of 133.09.

What, however, goes in Pant's favor is the fact that he has played a lot more at the international level and has tasted success in red-ball cricket in some rather challenging conditions. Pitches in the US have been tricky, so it's no surprise that the Men in Blue have preferred Pant over Samson.

