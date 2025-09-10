Is Sanju Samson playing today's IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash?

Team India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has dominated the headlines since the Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced last month. Hence, as India's Asia Cup campaign finally got underway against the UAE in Dubai tonight (September 10), all eyes were on their playing 11.

Ad

Much to the surprise of most, Samson found a spot in the side, but in the middle order as per the team sheet.

Yet, Skipper Suryakumar Yadav made no mention about the team combination or the batting order after winning the toss and electing to bowl first, saying (via Cricbuzz):

"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off."

Ad

Trending

Samson has been in brilliant form at the top of the order in T20Is over the past year. The right-hander has averaged an impressive 37.90 at a strike rate of 183.70, including an incredible three centuries, in his last 12 outings.

Yet, his more recent form hasn't been as impressive, resulting in India possibly opting for Shubman Gill to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE. The Kerala batter failed to cross 30 in India's most recent five-match T20I series against England at home, while averaging a dismal 10.20.

Ad

Samson also occasionally struggled for fitness and form in the 2025 IPL season, finishing with 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39, including only a lone half-century, in nine matches.

"We are actually taking really good care of him" - Suryakumar Yadav on Sanju Samson

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had a hilarious response to a reporter's question on Sanju Samson's inclusion in the playing 11 on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 opener. Surya remained tight-lipped about Samson's place in the side, mentioning that the decision would be made only on game day.

Ad

"Sir, I will message you the Playing XI. We are actually taking really good care of him. And don't worry. We will make the right decision tomorrow," said Surya (via the Hindustan Times).

Samson has been slotted to come in at No. 5 as per the team sheet at the toss, while also being tasked with the wicketkeeping duties. The right-hander does not boast an impressive T20I record at the position, averaging under 21 in five innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news