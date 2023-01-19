"Ishan always spoils my pre-match routine, he does not let me sleep" - Shubman Gill 

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill revealed that Ishan Kishan always ruins his pre-match routine with his late-night shenanigans. The pair are the youngest set of players to score an ODI double hundred, with Gill gliding past Kishan's record during the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, January 18.

The right-handed batter scored a sensational 208 run-knock, which was studded with 19 fours and nine sixes. He earlier scored a ton in the third ODI against Sri Lanka and was close to scaling the three-figure mark in the home season opener as well, which shows the kind of form that he is in.

He entered the ODI leg on the back of a shaky debut T20I series, where he could not quite find his rhythm. However, all concerns were completely gone once the 50-over format came along. During his record innings, he also became the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 ODI runs, taking 19 innings to achieve the feat and beating Virat Kohli's record by a comfortable margin.

Revealing Kishan's antics as his roommate, the opening batter said in a special interaction alongside Team India's other ODI double hundred heroes, Kishan himself and Rohit Sharma:

"Ishan always spoils my pre-match routine, he does not let me sleep. He uses his IPad without the airpods and watches movies at full volume. Then I swear at him to lower the volume or to put on the airpods. So, he tells me that I am the one who is sleeping in his room, so the rules are his. We fight everyday, this is my pre-match routine."

The duo have risen through the ranks together and represented Team India at the U-19 World Cup, one edition apart. Kishan was the captain of the side that finished runners-up in 2016, while Gill served as a deputy to Prithvi Shaw in India's illustrious win in the 2018 edition.

"From myself and Ishan, I would like to welcome Gill to the 200 club" - Rohit Sharma

Gill's double century allowed him to venture into an exclusive albeit growing list of players who have reached the landmark in the past. The youngster became the fifth Indian and the eighth player overall to score 200 in an ODI innings.

Formally inducting the youngster into the '200 club', Rohit Sharma said:

"Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are real buddies, they have been playing cricket since ages. They go back a long way, they have got great camaraderie between them. So, from myself and Ishan, I would like to welcome Gill to the 200 club. Ishan, you scored 200 then you did not play three matches only."

Rohit continued:

"Tell me one thing, what is Ishan Kishan doing here in the first place? You (Gill) are the one who scored the double hundred today. You (Kishan) only can tell this answer about pre-match routine, you two are roommates."

The young pair are Team India's contenders to open the innings alongside Rohit in the 50-over format. The duo have shunned the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul from the opening slot with their performances and consistency.

Where does the most recent double hundred lie among the other mammoth knocks in the history of cricket? Let us know what you think.

