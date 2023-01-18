"Ishan Kishan was definitely trolling Tom Latham" - Fans react to India's hit wicket appeal in 1st ODI

Cricket fans reacted to Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan's cheeky act against New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham on Wednesday, January 18. It was their first ODI in the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The incident happened in the 16th over while New Zealand were chasing a mammoth score of 350 in the second innings. Latham arrived at the crease after Kuldeep Yadav cleaned up Henry Nicholls on 18.

As Latham faced his first ball, Kishan cheekily dislodged the bails from behind the wickets. The Indian fielders appealed for the possibility of a hit wicket. Replays suggested that Latham went back in the crease to defend with a close bat face. There was no chance of either bat or body coming close to the stumps anywhere.

It seemed like Ishan deliberately took the bails off as a gesture of banter and the player wore a witty smile on his face.

During the Indian innings, Latham was himself involved in a couple of strange appeals. One of them resulted in Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's dismissal as bowled even though the video clips indicated that Latham's gloves had dislodged the bails.

Latham got a taste of his own medicine as he appealed for a hit wicket against double-centurion Shubman Gill in the very next over after Hardik's wicket.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, however, wasn't happy with the Indian keeper's gesture of giving Latham a befitting response. He felt the player could have joked with the Kiwi skipper rather than appealing for dismissal.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter to Kishan's cheeky act:

Ishan Kishan was definately trolling Tom Latham.

Ishan Kishan WK flicks the bails without the ball in his gloves when new NZ captain Latham defended a ball which dropped in front of the wkt,the batter well inside the crease,On appeal 3rd umpire review shows WK in poor light,Mr Ishan are you playing cricket?

Tom Latham deserved to be trolled by Ishan Kishan that way. He should repeat it but without appealing because of what Tom Latham did which was disgusting.

Tom Latham deserved to be trolled by Ishan Kishan that way. He should repeat it but without appealing because of what Tom Latham did which was disgusting.

👌👑 @kingstar1816

Hahaha Ishan Kishan having a laugh at Tom Latham… #IndvNZ



*Comms: Don’t know what is happening! 🙄 Chad ishan kishanHahaha Ishan Kishan having a laugh at Tom Latham…*Comms: Don’t know what is happening! 🙄 Chad ishan kishan 😂😂Hahaha Ishan Kishan having a laugh at Tom Latham… 😂😂 #IndvNZ *Comms: Don’t know what is happening! 🙄 https://t.co/lpUwPO3edh

Spartans tamil voice @ganeshkarthi312



Nothing wrong in it.

#HardikPandya𓃵

Ishan Kishan removed the biles to show wat Latham done to hardik. Nothing wrong in it.

New Zealand lose wickets in a 350-run chase

The visitors lost Devon Conway in the powerplay overs as Kuldeep Yadav took a brilliant catch off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Finn Allen (40) and Henry Nicholls (18) played some great shots in the powerplay to maximize the scoring rate before Allen was dismissed in the 12th over.

Kuldeep got the wickets of Nicholls and Dary Mitchell in back-to-back overs as New Zealand were reduced to 89/4 inside 18 overs.

Mohammed Shami then sent Glenn Phillips back to the pavilion before Siraj got Latham out.

