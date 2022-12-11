Ishan Kishan deserves a long rope; shouldn't overlook this fantastic performance: Former Pakistan captain

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt lauded Ishan Kishan for his incredible knock of 210 off just 131 against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. The southpaw now holds the record for the fastest ODI double hundred and has made the best use of the opportunity that came his way.

Butt feels while selecting an XI, the onus should always be on current form and Ishan has certainly ticked that box. He reckons it is almost impossible for the selectors to overlook this performance and that they should give the youngster consistent game time going forward.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Salman Butt had to say about Ishan Kishan’s performance:

"There are some rare cases like that of Virat Kohli where you tend to back the player despite poor form due to the pressure they put on the opposition with their mere presence.

"However, the other players around them should be selected based on current form and that's why Ishan Kishan deserves a long rope. It's a fantastic performance and you shouldn't overlook it."

Ishan Kishan played the ultra-attacking brand India always wanted to show: Salman Butt

Salman Butt claimed that the kind of fearless approach Ishan showed is something that India's batting has been lacking for quite some time. He shed light on how the Men in Blue's conservative batting, especially by the openers, have cost them dearly in the past two T20 World Cups.

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

On this, Butt stated:

"Ishan Kishan played with the exact aggression and killer instinct that India have been wanting to show in their ultra-attacking approach. Their openers were very conservative in the last two World Cups and that puts pressure on the remaining batting line-up. They have such a huge pool of players but they also need to get it right in terms of which player to fit where."

It will be interesting to see whether India still prefer Shubman Gill over Ishan in ODI cricket after this incredible knock.

