"Ishan Kishan is a frontrunner logically, but is he a frontrunner?" - Aakash Chopra on wicketkeeper-batter's place in India's World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Ishan Kishan can be India's backup opener and wicketkeeper-batter in World Cup 2023.

The ODI World Cup will be staged in India from October 5 to November 19 later this year. Kishan is one of the openers picked in the Men in Blue's 17-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. He is believed to be among the contenders for a spot in their squad for the quadrennial event as well.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned whether India should consider selecting a left-handed opener for the World Cup. While naming Shikhar Dhawan as one of the options, he wasn't sure if Kishan is a frontrunner for the backup opener's position, saying:

"There is another left-hander. His name is Ishan Kishan. Prima facie, it seems like he is an obvious choice because you have to keep three openers - so Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan is a frontrunner logically, but is he a frontrunner?"

The former Indian opener acknowledged that Kishan merits a place in the squad based on his performances, observing:

"Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open and Ishan Kishan can be your backup opener. From a discussion point of view, it is absolutely right - he has scored an ODI double century, he pulls his weight into the side whenever given a chance, so his name should be there."

Kishan has amassed 510 runs at an impressive average of 42.50 in 14 ODIs, which includes a blazing 210-run knock against Bangladesh. However, the Indian team management still opted to play incumbent opener Shubman Gill ahead of him in the next game

The Punjab batter consolidated his position as Rohit Sharma's preferred partner with a double century against New Zealand. Gill has racked up 1,311 runs in 24 ODIs at a stunning average of 64.55 with five half-centuries and four centuries.

"Ishan Kishan's place is not dependent at all on what he is doing" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan averages 21.20 in his six ODI innings at No. 4.

However, Aakash Chopra feels Kishan's place in India's World Cup squad is not dependent on his performances, explaining:

"The twist in the tale will come because of who the keeper in the team is as he is the second wicketkeeper as well. I feel Ishan Kishan's place is not dependent at all on what he is doing. It's dependent on the team's balance - that who will be the keeper in the team and whether he can be the keeper in his place."

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes the backup keeper should bat at the same position as the primary one, elaborating:

"Your second wicketkeeper should bat at the same position as your first wicketkeeper. If KL Rahul gets fit, he could be the first wicketkeeper because you need someone in the middle order. If KL Rahul doesn't get fit, it will be Sanju Samson, or you can look at Jitesh Sharma as an absolute out-of-the-box option."

While acknowledging that Kishan can probably bat in the middle order, Chopra added that he hasn't been played enough in those positions.

He provided the example of a primary keeper like KL Rahul suddenly becoming unavailable for a game. Chopra pointed out that either Kishan or Gill would have to bat down the order when neither of them have played much cricket in such positions.

Poll : Should Ishan Kishan be the backup opener and wicketkeeper in India's World Cup squad? Yes No 1 votes