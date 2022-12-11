Ishan Kishan gave no respect whatsoever to any Bangladesh bowler: Virat Kohli's childhood coach

Former Ranji Trophy cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed Ishan Kishan for his fantastic double hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

Ishan got a game in place of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out with an injured thumb. The southpaw has probably leapfrogged many other youngsters in the pecking order by smashing the fastest double-hundred in ODI history.

Speaking to India news after the game, here's what Rajkumar had to say about Ishan Kishan's fearless knock of 210(131):

"Ishan played an ultra-attacking knock and gave no respect whatsoever to any Bangladesh bowler. He showed that he was keen to take on the bowlers and unleashed his range of shots fearlessly.

"This knock will be remembered in Indian cricket for a long time because he hadn't nailed down his spot in the playing XI. This further proves the amount of courage he showed to play his shots."

Ishan Kishan is capable of winning games on his own: Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma accepted that India's thumping win in the third ODI shouldn't paper the cracks of their disappointing series loss. However, he also wants fans to focus on the positives and one of the biggest plus points from the series has been Ishan's performance.

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything I cannot put into words what I’m feeling right now but I’ll try. I’m overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won’t forget, and these moments that I’ll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xlNzuWxA4w

On this, he stated:

"We need to look at the positives. Yes, we lost the series against Bangladesh and it's not ideal. However, we also got a young star in Ishan Kishan, who showed that he is capable of winning games on his own."

Ishan's sensational performance, coupled with Shubman Gill's consistency of late. has mounted immense pressure on Shikhar Dhawan's place in the Indian team. The southpaw scored just 18 runs in the entire series and it will be interesting to see if he is persisted with by the selectors going forward.

