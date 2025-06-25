Ishan Kishan hilariously shadow-bowls as a wicketkeeper for Nottinghamshire in 2025 County Championship match [Watch]

Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was seen hilariously shadow bowling as a wicketkeeper during a 2025 County Championship match. Kishan signed a short-term contract with Nottinghamshire for the ongoing County Championship season.

Nottinghamshire are playing Yorkshire in their Division One game. During the second innings, as Yorkshire batted on Day 3, Ishan Kishan, behind the stumps, was seen shadow bowling before the bowler got ready to bowl the next delivery.

The incident took place before the fourth delivery of the 113th over. Kishan was seen rotating his arms as if warming up to bowl, and then gave a glimpse of his bowling action with the wicketkeeping gloves on before he got back to his position behind the stumps.

The Indian wicketkeeper had a big smile on his face while he was hilariously shadow bowling in the middle of the over. Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Ishan Kishan impresses on Nottinghamshire debut in 2025 County Championship

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan impressed on his debut for Nottinghamshire in the 2025 County Championship. Nottinghamshire batted first against Yorkshire in the ongoing game and posted a first innings total of 487.

Kishan, who walked out to bat at number six, scored a half-century. The left-hander made 87 runs off 129 balls, missing out on a well-deserved hundred as he fell short. His knock included 12 boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 88.77.

Yorkshire are currently at 414/6 in reply, trailing by 73 runs. Should Nottinghamshire get another opportunity to bat, Ishan Kishan will be expected to repeat his performance from the first innings.

The 26-year-old has played only two Test matches for India so far. He has managed to score only 78 runs at a strike-rate of 85.71 with one half-century. He made his Test debut in 2023 against the West Indies, and his last Test appearance was also during the same series.

He has played 58 first-class matches, scoring 3447 runs at an average of 37.87 with eight hundreds and 17 half-centuries to his name. His County Championship deal for this season with Nottinghamshire will see him play just two games - the ongoing game against Yorkshire and another against Somerset in Taunton.

