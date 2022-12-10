“Ishan Kishan puts himself ahead of Shubman Gill” – Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer reckons wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has overtaken Shubman Gill in the pecking order to become the backup opener for Team India heading into the 2023 50-over World Cup.

He said so after Kishan smashed 210 off 131 against Bangladesh in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10). In the process, the left-hander also became the fastest double-centurion in the 50-over format, reaching the feat. off just 126 balls. He eclipsed Chris Gayle, who achieved the landmark in 138 balls.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, the former India player said:

“Ishan Kishan puts himself ahead of Shubman Gill now. I feel a little bit sad for Shubman because he was the frontrunner. Before this inning, you would say he was the third opener in the line ahead of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan. Now, he will find himself at the No.4 spot.”

Jaffer added that Kishan put his team ahead of personal milestones during his selfless knock, which comprised ten sixes and 24 boundaries. He said:

“His intent, first of all, getting his fifty and then play very selflessly. He kept attacking, putting pressure on the bowlers and looking for that above-par score. He was putting his team ahead of his milestones.”

Shubman Gill in 2022 ODIs – 638 runs in 12 games @70.89 (One century, four fifties)

Ishan Kishan in 2022 ODIs – 417 runs in eight games @59.57 (Double century, two fifties)

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 I cannot put into words what I'm feeling right now but I'll try. I'm overwhelmed by the love, the messages, the wishes. This is an innings that will stay in my heart forever, a day that I won't forget, and these moments that I'll always carry with me. Thank you for everything 🇮🇳

Kishan's heroics propelled India to a mammoth 409-8 and a win by 227 runs.

“ODI is where he is at his best” – Wasim Jaffer after Virat Kohli played second fiddle in mammoth partnership with Ishan Kishan

Jaffer also praised Virat Kohli, who smashed his 44th ODI century, his first in the format after more than three years.

He credited the veteran for taking advantage of his lifeline after Litton Das had dropped a sitter. Jaffer reckons Kohli’s form should stand India in good stead.

He said:

“I think it brings a lot of pressure off him. The first couple of games, he got out. He was lucky today with Litton Das, who dropped an absolute sitter. ODI is where he is at his best. Once he gets into a hundred-making habit, that’s a good thing for the Indian team.”

Kohli, who hit 113 off 91, will look to continue his purple patch in the upcoming two Tests against Bangladesh.

