Ishan Kishan replaces ill Shubman Gill for IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match

Ishan Kishan has replaced ill Shubman Gill for the 2023 World Cup match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. The left-handed batter will open the innings with India captain Rohit Sharma.

In a recent statement, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India told PTI:

“Shubman has had high fever since landing in Chennai. His tests are being done.”

At the toss, Rohit said:

“Unfortunately, he (Shubman Gill) didn't recover in time, we waited till today morning and he couldn't recover. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting."

With this, the Men in Blue missed out on the services of the in-form batter. Gill is the only cricketer to go past 1,000 runs in ODIs this year. In 2023, he has amassed 1230 runs in 20 ODIs at an average of 72.35, including four tons and a double century.

The Punjab-born cricketer recently smashed 104 against Australia in Indore in the second ODI of the recently concluded three-match series on September 24.

Kishan, however, is the perfect contender to replace Gill. As an opener, the left-handed batter has amassed 448 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 74.67, including a double century.

“Ishan Kishan fits in perfectly as an opening partner” – Dale Steyn

Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn has backed Ishan Kishan to deliver for Team India in the absence of Shubman Gill. Speaking to Star Sports, he said:

"I think Ishan Kishan fits in perfectly. Ishan Kishan is another guy that he's full of duties, he's full of his exuberance, he is a guy that will do pretty much the same thing. He just hasn't done it as consistently as someone like Shubman Gill.”

He continued:

“What Rohit Sharma does, and Ishan Kishan taking that play and he left-handed too, so it brings in that dynamic that there's always that left-handed, right-handed combination.”

In the match, Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field. The Aussies are without injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

