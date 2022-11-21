Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer felt Ishan Kishan's selection over Shubman Gill in the second T20 International against New Zealand in Tauranga wasn't surprising.

On Sunday (November 20), India defeated the Blackcaps by 65 runs at the Bay Oval to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. New Zealand bowlers had no answer to Suryakumar Yadav's red-hot form as he scored another splendid century after being promoted to bat at No. 3.

SKY's 51-ball 111 not out, studded with 11 boundaries and seven sixes, striking at 217.65, helped India put up 191/6. The rest of the Indian batters contributed meagerly—69 runs in 69 deliveries.

Kishan, who scored 36 in 31 balls, was the second-best batter in the Indian batting order. The left-handed batter added a 39-run stand with Suryakumar for the third wicket.

Ishan opened the batting order with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, which meant Shubman Gill would have to wait for the opportunity to make his T20 International debut.

While justifying the selection of Kishan over Gill in India's playing XI for the second T20I, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"Well it's touch and go. I mean it's between Shubman and Ishan. Because Ishan played T20Is before and he did well, so it makes sense to give him a go. Nothing surprising there."

"Need somebody to bowl at a little bit of pace" - Wasim Jaffer backs Mohammed Siraj's selection in 2nd T20I

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj played his seventh T20 international game for India on Sunday. Siraj pipped his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Harshal Patel to secure his position in the team.

The Hyderabad-born bowler mustered figures of 2/24 from four overs, including the key wicket of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Harshal was part of India's T20 World Cup squad but watched the entire tournament from the sidelines.

Speaking on India preferring Siraj ahead of Harshal in the team, Wasim Jaffer explained:

"Just because he (Harshal Patel) was in the World Cup squad. And before the World Cup, he was the man India wanted to bowl in the middle overs and suddenly (in) a few games he didn't bowl well and gone out of the favour."

He added:

"And Siraj has done well before the World Cup. In fact, we all thought that he would probably replace Bumrah (in the T20 WC squad). But Shami did. We need somebody to bowl at a little bit of pace."

The former Indian cricketer further stressed the significance of including a genuine pace bowler in the team.

Wasim Jaffer continued:

"Because you know Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Arshdeep can only bowl close to 130-132. So we need somebody to bowl close to 140 and which Siraj can do. He is at his best now and is improving day by day in T20 cricket as well. So no surprises there (in his selection)."

India and New Zealand will play their third and final T20I match on Tuesday (November 22) at McLean Park in Napier.

