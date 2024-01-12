Ishan Kishan yet to make himself available for Ranji Trophy ahead of England Tests - Reports 

The curious case of Ishan Kishan continues as the wicketkeeper-batter is yet to make himself available for the ongoing Ranji Trophy, and try to make his case for the upcoming five-match Test series against England on home soil.

Kishan had asked the team management for a break during the South Africa tour, citing mental fatigue. With the southpaw not being selected for the home T20I series against Afghanistan, rumors started making the rounds, suggesting that his non-selection is a disciplinary measure taken by the team against him.

Media reports stated that the BCCI was not pleased with Kishan partying in Dubai and appearing on a television game show, when he had specifically asked the break to relieve his mental fatigue.

However, head coach Rahul Dravid, has gone onto refute the claims made by the media, but insisted that Kishan play domestic cricket in a bid to return to the side.

Kishan's domestic state side Jharkhand have already begun their Ranji Trophy campaign with a clash against Saurashtra. They are set to take the field today (Friday, January 12) against Maharashra in Pune, but there is still no sign of Kishan.

"No, Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI," Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty told PTI.

Shreyas Iyer, who has also missed out on the squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan, has made himself available and will be playing Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy contest against Andhra.

"When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and officially make himself available for selection" - Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan

With the team management apparently keen on KL Rahul playing as a pure batter in Tests due to injury concerns, there is actually a realisitic shot for Ishan Kishan to make it into the squad atleast for the England Tests.

However, it is to be seen whether the selectors consider Kishan without any considerable game time under his belt.

"Absolutely no disciplinary issue. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested for a break, which we agreed in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Dravid said ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan.

India will face England in the first Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25 onwards.

Will Ishan Kishan be selected for the upcoming series against England? Let us know what you think.

