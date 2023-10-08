"It is 60-40 in India's favor" - Harbhajan Singh on Men in Blue's 2023 World Cup match vs Australia

Harbhajan Singh feels that Team India are the favorites to win their opening encounter of the 2023 World Cup against Australia. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Harbhajan reckoned that the Men in Blue will be high on confidence following their Asia Cup 2023 triumph and ODI series win over Australia ahead of the ICC event.

"It is 60-40 in India's favor. India have played some very good cricket in the recent past. A young Indian team did very well against Australia in the ODI series, winning 2-1. The team also won the Asia Cup. So, they will be very confident at the moment," Harbhajan said (0:15) in his latest YouTube video.

It is worth mentioning that Team India secured back-to-back wins in the first two ODIs of their home series against Australia. The visitors, however, did salvage some pride with a 66-run consolation win in the third and final fixture.

"I don't think there could have been a better venue for India's first match" - Harbhajan Singh on Chennai pitch

Speaking in the video, Harbhajan Singh further spoke about how India are better placed to win in Chennai compared to Australia, considering the spin-friendly conditions at the venue.

He suggested that Rohit Sharma and company opening their campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is a big advantage for them. The former India spinner added (0:40):

"India have a very big advantage as the match is taking place in Chennai. The wicket over there will be slow. However, the good thing for batters will be the bounce. The bounce will be quite good. I don't think there could have been a better venue for India's first match."

The much-awaited clash between India and Australia will be a day-night match that gets underway at 2.00 pm IST. The contest promises to be a closely fought battle as both sides will aim to get off to a winning start.