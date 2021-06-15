"It should actually be a World Test Championship series" - Sachin Tendulkar 

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has advocated for an 'ICC World Test Championship Final Series' instead of a one-off match.

India and New Zealand will go up against each other in the final of the World Test Championship at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, which starts from June 18 (Friday).

Echoing the words of head coach Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar feels a WTC final series would be ideal to crown the winner. Stating the reason, the batting maestro cited that every team has played at least a couple of Test series involving two or three matches to get to this point.

“In the case of Test cricket, to get to the final, you’re playing two or three Test series, or for that matter, against four matches in a series. And then you play just one Test to decide the championship."

"Where’s the continuity? It should actually be a World Test Championship series, not just one match. Because to get to this point, you’ve played Test series involving two or three Tests or more. So, it shouldn’t have just been a World Test Championship Final but the World Test Championship Final Series. Because you’ve played series to get to this point,” Tendulkar pointed out during a chat with TOI.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated a three-match series is unlikely even in the future due to the rigourous schedule followed by the international cricket calendar.

New Zealand will have an edge in the WTC final: Sachin Tendulkar

Many former cricketers and analysts have backed the Black Caps to start the illustrious clash as favourites. Sachin Tendulkar also feels playing two matches against England leading up to the WTC final will give Kane Williamson & his boys some edge over the Indians.

“This is, without any doubt, another way to look at it. New Zealand will have that slight edge because they’ve played the two Tests against England while India haven’t had practice matches except for playing between themselves,” the legend added.

Tendulkar feels the recently concluded series between England and New Zealand could have taken place after the WTC final as it had no impact on the global tournament.

“I don’t know when New Zealand vs England series was decided. I’d like to believe that it was decided way in advance, way before New Zealand booked their spot in the Final. Maybe it’s a coincidence. This England vs New Zealand series was not going to contribute to the WTC Final. So, maybe the WTC Final first and then this series could have been staged,” Sachin Tendulkar concluded.

