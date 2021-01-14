“It does not affect us one bit” – Defiant Tim Paine shrugs off Sunil Gavaskar criticism

Tim Paine shrugged off Sunil Gavaskar’s recent criticism of Australia, suggesting that the former Indian skipper is entitled to his opinion. However, Paine also claimed that Gavaskar’s comments do not have any impact on the hosts.

Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing criticism of Tim Paine’s leadership in the aftermath of the Sydney Test. He slammed Paine for his poor behaviour on the field, claiming the 36-year-old's conduct was unbefitting of a national team skipper. He also predicted that the wicket-keeper's days as Australia’s captain are numbered, as no one else would have allowed India to draw the Sydney Test.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Tim Paine has reacted to Sunil Gavaskar’s comments, as he stated that the former Indian batsman can keep saying what he wants.

“I am not going to get into it. Going back and forth with Sunil Gavaskar, do not think I am going to win that. He is entitled to his opinion, it does not affect us one bit if anything it is adding to the Test match. Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say but, in the end, we do not have anything to do with him," Paine said.

Sunil Gavaskar, who is part of the broadcasting team for the series Down Under, has been in the limelight for his comments. The legendary batsman recently talked up India’s chances at the Gabba, admitting he wouldn’t be surprised if they beat Australia at the venue, where the hosts haven’t lost since 1988.

Tim Paine vows to handle Brisbane Test differently

The Border-Gavaskar series is level 1-1

Tim Paine had a match to forget in Sydney. The 36-year-old was fined for swearing at the umpire, got into an ugly verbal spat with Ravichandran Ashwin, and even dropped three crucial catches on Day 5. As he looked forward to the Brisbane Test, the Australian skipper reiterated that he will only concentrate on leading his team this time.

“I just think I will handle it differently, last Test I let it get under my skin, I have admitted that. I will concentrate on myself and leading my team. This game is about controlling what we can control. If we can do that, we will be in a good position. If you look at my entire career, I have done a good job of staying relaxed. At times, you feel you get caught up in the moment,” Paine added.

Tim Paine held an impromptu press conference on Tuesday to apologise for his on-field behaviour in Sydney. With the skipper pledging to do better in the series decider at Brisbane, it will be interesting to see if he walks the talk.