Matthew Hayden reckons the experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help overseas players in preparing for World Cup 2023. However, he reckons that it might not be the defining factor.

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup will be played in India later this year. It will see 10 teams in action in a round-robin format in the league phase, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Hayden was asked how the IPL experience will impact the overseas players in the World Cup, to which he responded:

"I definitely feel that it aids in the preparation but it doesn't necessarily put the icing on the cake either because conditions always on the day can be a little different."

The former Australian opener feels the ability to bowl and play spin might define the teams' prospects at the World Cup:

"I think the key match-ups really in this particular World Cup are going to be those spin-bowling resources. Whenever you come to India, you have to be able to either bowl spin really well or play spin very well."

The World Cup will be played across 10 cities, with none of the venues staging more than five games. While most of the wickets might be batting-friendly, some of the venues like Chennai, Delhi and Lucknow might have more assistance for the spinners.

"They have these great players of spin in the conditions" - Matthew Hayden on the subcontinental World Cup favoring India and Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup.

While observing that the conditions will suit India and Pakistan, Matthew Hayden pointed out that Australia too have a potent spinner in Adam Zampa:

"That lends weight straightaway to Pakistan and India. They have these great players of spin in the conditions. I think Australia also has a great young spinner in Adam Zampa, who has played the conditions, and it matters."

However, citing Brad Hogg's example, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that a relatively unknown player could rise to the occasion:

"In the 2003 World Cup, Warnie (Shane Warne) went home, the greatest spinner, and a young Brad Hogg comes in. No one had ever heard of this fellow and he had a great World Cup in 2003 and then backed it up again in 2007. So who are those surprise elements that are going to reach the shores?"

Hayden concluded by stating that one shouldn't be surprised if some dark horses or undiscovered heroes come to the fore in World Cup 2023. He gave the example of Noor Ahmad excelling for the Gujarat Titans in Rashid Khan's company in IPL 2023 to substantiate his point.

