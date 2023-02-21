"It is an alarm bell for Australia" - Amol Muzumdar lauds Smriti Mandhana's knock in India's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 clash against Ireland

Amol Muzumdar feels Smriti Mandhana's match-winning knock in India's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 clash against Ireland would have set alarm bells ringing in the Australian camp.

Mandhana smashed 87 runs off 56 deliveries as the Women in Blue posted a total of 155/6 in their last group-stage game in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. went on to win the game as Ireland were five runs short of the DLS par score of 59 when rain stopped play after 8.2 overs.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Muzumdar was asked about his thoughts on Mandhana's knock, to which he replied:

"I will only say that we are proud of this Indian team and there was no batter like Smriti Mandhana today. How well she batted - a class apart. The way she built her innings, it is clear that it is an alarm bell for Australia."

The former Mumbai player praised the Indian vice-captain for not throwing away her wicket when she was not timing the ball well in the early part of her innings, elaborating:

"She is an expert in clearing the fielders - she hit fours and sixes. She wasn't timing the ball that well, she laid the foundation with Shafali Verma, but didn't throw away her wicket. That was a very good thing. Her batting was fantastic and she showed her class - the way she played her shots. She got her timing right later on."

Mandhana scored 34 runs off the first 30 balls she faced. She then pressed the accelerator pedal and smoked 53 runs off the next 25 deliveries.

"She gave herself a message that she had to play a big innings" - Amol Muzumdar on Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana struck nine fours and three sixes during her innings. [P/C: ICC]

Muzumdar lauded Mandhana for prolonging her innings despite not being at her fluent self initially, explaining:

"I was watching Smriti Mandhana's interview. She said a very good thing that she was unable to play her shots, but after that, she gave herself a message that she had to play a big innings there. It is extremely important to talk to yourself as a batter. When there is pressure, talk to yourself and lengthen your innings."

Reema Malhotra praised Mandhana for making the best of her chances when asked about the multiple times she was dropped, saying:

"This is part and parcel of the game. She got lives but the good thing is that she made the best use of them. I feel this knock will give her a lot of confidence and India reached 155 because of her only."

Mandhana had a charmed stay in the middle as the Ireland fielders grassed some easy offerings. She made them pay for those missed opportunities by posting her highest score in T20I cricket.

