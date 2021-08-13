"It was almost like seeing shades of Rahul Dravid in KL Rahul" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was highly impressed with the way KL Rahul batted in the second Test against England at Lord's. The 28-year-old scored a brilliant hundred and is still at the crease batting on 127*.

Danish Kaneria shed light on how well KL Rahul left deliveries outside off stump and waited for the bowlers to make mistakes. His first 105 deliveries yielded just 22 runs, but he later paced his innings to perfection and didn't miss out on run-scoring opportunities.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria compared KL Rahul's concentration levels to that of Indian legend Rahul Dravid.

"What an elegant, classy, disciplined, and thoroughly concentrated innings from KL Rahul. It was almost as if we were seeing shades of Rahul Dravid in him, the way he was concentrating. The way he was playing each ball on its merit, he was waiting for the bowlers to lose their patience and then pounced on run-scoring opportunities. Outstanding batting from Rahul at Lord's," Danish Kaneria stated.

KL Rahul is looking good to get a double hundred: Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria is backing KL Rahul to convert his hundred into a double century. The 28-year-old has looked comfortable at the crease and if he gets enough support from the other end, he may reach the milestone.

Kaneria is a fan of Rahul's concentration and feels if he continues to maintain that level, the double hundred is there for the taking.

"The way he has batted, he is looking to get a double hundred. He can score a double hundred and create history. The way he is batting with immense concentration, that is certainly possible. If Rahane assists him, Rahul will not be too far away from scoring that double hundred," Danish Kaneria concluded.

India will resume play on Day 2 with the score being 276-3.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee