"It could be anyone random" - Shoaib Bashir recalls phone call from Brendon McCullum for India tour selection

Rookie England spinner Shoaib Bashir admitted that he didn't recognize England head coach Brendon McCullum when the latter made a phone call to notify his inclusion in the India tour. The 20-year-old expressed his delight upon getting the opportunity to represent England.

The selectors have included three uncapped players for the five-match Test series against India. Bashir's inclusion was highly surprising, given that he has played only 6 first-class matches and managed 10 scalps. However, managing director Robert Key has backed him to be a world-class spinner.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the youngster recalled McCullum's phone call and elaborated:

"I was like ‘Who is this? It could be anyone random. I didn’t think it was someone winding me up, and I didn’t think much of it until it hit me. Then I was like, ‘Wow, it’s Baz'. Honestly, I can’t put it into words now, and it’s been two or three days. It’s just so special. I’m delighted to have an opportunity – it is crazy, crazy news.”

Bashir believes his range of skills should be effective enough in India should he get a game.

"I’ve got the off-spinner, the undercutter, a side-spinner and an arm ball. And I am working on a Carrom ball, too. So, I’ve got a few, and I think they would work quite nicely in India."

With Indian players being one of the best in tackling spin, England's bowling unit, led by Jack Leach, will face a massive challenge this winter.

"I feel like religion is who I am today" - Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir. (Image Credits: TOI sports Twitter)

The off-spinner attributed his brief career success to his faith in his religion, stating that he was thankful to the almighty god. He added:

"I feel like religion is who I am today. I believe that God has a plan for you, and whatever is good, he will give it to you, and whatever is not, he will keep it away. But he can also take away the good. I thank God every day for every opportunity he’s given me, and he showered a massive blessing upon me by getting selected to play for England."

The first Test between India and England begins on January 25, 2024, in Hyderabad.