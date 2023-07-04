"It is basic to follow the ball and then leave the crease" - Ravichandran Ashwin sides with Alex Carey over Jonny Bairstow's dismissal

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey was well within his rights to stump Jonny Bairstow during Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test.

The 'Spirit of Cricket' debate has resurfaced after Bairstow's dismissal on Day 5 (Sunday, July 2) at Lord's. Many believe skipper Pat Cummins should have withdrawn the appeal, but he stated that Carey obeyed the laws and that the umpires made the final decision.

England skipper Ben Stokes, meanwhile, said he wouldn't want to win a Test match with a dismissal of that nature.

Ravichandran Ashwin himself has received scrutiny in the past when he ran Jos Buttler out at the non-striker's end. In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ashwin had to say about the way Jonny Bairstow was stumped.

"A keeper trying to run a batter out after collecting the ball is one of the most common things ever. Take a look at the replay. Carey didn't even take one second to look after collecting the ball. He immediately threw because he knew Bairstow would leave the crease.

"Bairstow didn't even look back. It is basic to follow the ball and then leave the crease."

Bairstow's dismissal proved to be a major turning point as Australia clinched a 43-run win despite Stokes' phenomenal 155 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Umpire's decision is final: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin went into further details by explaining how the over isn't complete without the umpire calling it. He feels Jonny Bairstow should have been careful about where the ball was after it passed the stumps.

Ashwin also spoke about how the umpire's decision was final and stated:

"The umpire will do the duty of calling 'Over!,' at the end of every over. And till the ball completely comes to rest, the batter's job is to protect his crease. I was taught that the umpire's decision is final and was taught to respect the umpire's decision."

Ashwin's stance on such 'Spirit of Cricket' debates have always been clear. He has always applauded those who sense an opportunity while playing within the rules of the game, which is what he believes Alex Carey did.

