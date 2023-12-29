"It would have been better if they had picked Arshdeep Singh" - Salman Butt on India's squad for South Africa Test series

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh would have been a better choice for the third seamer's role for India's ongoing two-match Test series against South Africa.

India's bowling looked toothless in the recently concluded Boxing Day Test, which they lost by an innings and 32 runs. In response to the Men in Blue's 245-run first innings total, the Proteas registered an impressive 408-run score.

Butt opined that Arshdeep would have made more of an impact compared to the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur. He said in his latest YouTube video:

"Instead of playing Prasidh Krishna or Shardul Thakur, it would have been better if India they picked Arshdeep Singh in the squad. He bowls over 135 kph and also swings the ball both ways. He might have been effective in the Test. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur gave a lot of easy boundary balls."

Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna finished with an economy rate of 5.30 and 4.70, respectively. The two seamers picked up one wicket each.

Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, looked in great form in the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa. He claimed 10 wickets from three outings and was named the Player of the Series.

"I am sure he is over the World Cup final loss" - Salman Butt on Rohit Sharma

Salman Butt further stated that it would not be right to say that Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to recover from the side's 2023 World Cup final defeat to Australia.

India enjoyed an imperious run at the ICC event, entering the final with a 10-match winning streak. However, their juggernaut came to a screeching halt in the summit clash.

Commenting on Sharma, Butt said:

"I don't think so. It's a different game. He is a seasoned player who is nearing the end of his career and has a lot of achievements. It was a final, and India could not win; that's it. I am sure he is over the World Cup final loss."

The second and final Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3-7.

