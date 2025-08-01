“It was a big moment in the match” - Murali Kartik’s massive claim on star batter’s dismissal on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India spinner Murali Kartik believes that the run-out of captain Shubman Gill was the key moment on Day 1 (Thursday, July 31) of the fifth Test against England. The Kennington Oval in London is hosting the Test.

Gill came in at No. 4 and looked comfortable before committing a suicidal run-out on the second ball of the 28th over. He pushed a full delivery from Gus Atkinson towards short cover and set off for a single, only to completely misjudge the run. Atkinson quickly moved to his left, picked up the ball cleanly, and hit the stumps at the striker’s end with a direct throw, dismissing Gill for 21 off 35 balls.

Reacting to the dismissal and its impact, Kartik shared his thoughts in a video shared by Cricbuzz on Friday, August 1.

“Today, if you talk about the key moment in this match, it came when two wickets had fallen. Shubman Gill came in and the runs he scored, he scored them very confidently. On a wicket where we were saying it's quite difficult, he made 21 runs off 35 balls and looked very confident. He got out at a moment when the run wasn’t really there, and he went for it. Unfortunately for him, the bowler picked it up and got him run out directly,” Kartik said.

“That was a very crucial moment because if he had stayed, who knows, the understanding between him and Sai Sudharsan might have continued. The most important thing is that on such a wicket, you don’t want to let the opposition back into the game. You want to build partnerships, and for a new batter coming in, it becomes very difficult to settle again. Today, with the rain interruptions and players going in and out, it was even tougher. Even on good wickets, once you settle into a rhythm, it’s hard to restart after a break. That’s why Shubman Gill’s run out was a big moment in the match today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gill remains the leading run-scorer of the series, having amassed 743 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 82.55, including four centuries.

“Performer of the Day is the comeback man” - Murali Kartik hails Karun Nair’s gritty knock in Oval Test

In the aforementioned video, Murali Kartik also praised Karun Nair for registering his first fifty of the series. The 48-year-old commended the right-hander for stepping up under pressure and delivering in challenging, bowler-friendly conditions. Kartik said:

“Look, the Performer of the Day is the comeback man because he didn’t play in the last Test match. Especially after the captain had said that he is just one good innings away, that he is batting well and they are backing him. And then when he got dropped, it becomes really difficult. That kind of pressure is different. And even when he made his comeback, it wasn’t in easy batting conditions. He batted in bowling-friendly conditions and not at number three, but lower down the order. The way Karun Nair batted today, for me, he is the Performer of the Day. He is still unbeaten.”

“In those conditions, the confidence he showed and the way he batted, this is his first fifty of the series. Especially under pressure while making a comeback, knowing that if you don’t score runs, you may not get another chance, no one knows. So under that kind of pressure, and especially when other batters have struggled, the way he batted stands out. Yes, Shubman Gill was also batting well, but while others struggled, Karun Nair is our Performer of the Day,” he added.

At stumps on Day 1, the visitors were 204/6 after 64 overs, with Karun Nair (52*) and Washington Sundar (19*) at the crease.

