"It is a big statement" - Aakash Chopra on India not opening with Shubman Gill in 2nd T20I vs NZ

Aakash Chopra believes India made a big statement by not opening with Shubman Gill in the second T20I against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue, who fielded Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant as their two openers, posted a score of 191/6 after being asked to bat first at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. Their bowlers then bowled out the Black Caps for 126 to complete an emphatic 65-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Kishan and Pant being preferred as openers ahead of Gill:

"The XI that was played gives a slight peep into India's future, that what they are trying to do. Of course, Hardik Pandya is the captain here and the team went with Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant as the openers, which means Shubman Gill not an opener. It is a big statement in my opinion."

The former Indian opener feels Gill does not fit into the ultra-aggressive approach India might be looking to follow. He explained:

"Shubman Gill is a three-format player, he plays in a proper fashion. In my opinion, if India are searching for a new template, Shubman Gill does not fit into that at this point in time. We have better explosive players than him."

Chopra added that there might be some questions about India opening with two left-handers. He concurred with the approach, highlighting that such questions are not asked when two right-handers do the same job.

"That was a big tick mark" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav batting at No. 3

Suryakumar Yadav batted ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand.

Chopra picked Suryakumar Yadav batting at No. 3 as another positive, elaborating:

"Surya coming in at No. 3 was another statement that you want your most dangerous batter to play as many deliveries as possible. So that was a big tick mark. When you played Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar along with him, you didn't think at all that what will happen to your batting at No. 8."

The reputed commentator pointed out that India finally decided to play Yuzvendra Chahal instead of looking for a bowler who can bat at No. 8. He stated:

"In the entire World Cup and Asia Cup, we were told that we need a batter at No. 8, and that is why you couldn't play Yuzi Chahal. Here you went with four bowlers and didn't think about the batting at No. 8. You thought that you will pick bowlers who can pick up wickets."

Chopra concluded by terming the decision to play Mohammed Siraj a good call. However, he added that Harshal Patel being ignored raises question marks about his future with India's T20I side.

