"It is a bitter pill to swallow" - Tim Paine on missing out on playing in the WTC final

Australian skipper Tim Paine has expressed his disappointment at not being able to contest in the inaugural World Test Championship final. Australia, according to the new Percentage of Points (PCT) system, lost four points because of the slow-over rate during the Melbourne Test against India.

This meant their PCT was reduced to 69.2 and New Zealand qualified for the WTC final on 70. Tim Paine feels this was unfair since a lot of teams are given penalties and fines for slow over-rate, but in Australia's case, points were deducted.

Tim Paine told the Australian media, as quoted by PTI:

"Unfortunately, we were the team I think that's borne the brunt of it for an over rate. I think there's been a lot of Test match cricket in the last two years where teams haven't bowled their overs."

Tim Paine wants consistency in the rules as that would bring fairness and uniformity for the WTC cycle to be carried out in harmony. He believes it is harsh on his team to get knocked out because of the deduction of points.

"I'm not sure how many teams lost points out of it but I think there needs to be a little bit more consistency around it, given now that the prize is so big and a couple of overs can cost you four points. It's a bitter pill to swallow when you're the only team that's been docked points," he added.

Got a bit dirty, didn't want to watch WTC Final: Tim Paine

Tim Paine said that he did try to watch the WTC final, but it was hurting him to not be a part of it and hence couldn't watch the full game.

"I watched the last day. I turned it on, excited to watch the first day, well I thought I was excited and then got a bit dirty and didn't want to watch it, so I flicked it off. Obviously, it rained as well for the first day," Tim Paine signed off.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee