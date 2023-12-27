“It can’t rain forever” – Mohammad Yousuf reacts to Babar Azam’s flop show in AUS vs PAK Test series 

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf on Wednesday, December 27, shared a message of hope for former captain Babar Azam amid his flop show with the bat in Australia. Yusuf, who holds the record for most runs in a calendar year in Tests, wants Azam to come out stronger in his remaining innings in the ongoing Test series.

The reaction came as Azam departed for just one run off seven balls before getting cleaned by Aussie skipper Pat Cummins on Day 2 of Pakistan’s first innings at the Boxing Day Test. Cummins had earlier dismissed him during the second innings of the opening Test.

Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old had previously scored 21 and 14 in his two innings during the first Test in Perth, which Australia won by 360 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Yousuf wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Be strong now because things will get better, it might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever.”

Expand Tweet

“He clearly likes to target quality players” – Michael Vaughan lauds Pat Cummins for Babar Azam’s wicket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lauded Pat Cummins for dismissing Babar Azam with an unplayable delivery in the second Test. Vaughan pointed out that the Australian captain likes to dismiss big players.

The cricketer-turned-commentator told Fox Sports:

“He’s an incredible bowler. There have been many bowlers who have had the skill and the expertise to bowl well, but he seems to just know the moment."

He added:

"He knows the moment that his team desperately needs him to get the breakthrough (and he) clearly likes to target quality players. He has certainly got the wool over Babar Azam’s eyes at the moment. It’s no secret that the captain of Australia generally targets the best players.”

Vaughan continued:

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in Australia bowl a bad spell. I’m probably wrong, but I don’t remember him bowling bad balls. You have to work so hard to score your runs off him. You have to basically hit good balls for runs and that’s why he is such a threat.”

Pakistan were 194/6 at stumps on Day 2, with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal at the crease. Australia posted 318 in their first innings, with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring 63 runs off 155 balls.

Follow the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App