"It certainly plays a part" - Mitchell Starc surprised by Pakistan bowlers being down on pace in Perth Test

Australia's new-ball bowler Mitchell Starc expressed surprise at the Pakistan speedsters' reduced pace during the 1st Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The left-arm quick feels that extra pace can make a big difference, albeit with proper line and length.

Pakistan's attack, which had two debutants along with leader Shaheen Shah Afridi, bowled at an average pace of 135 kph on the bouncy track at the Optus Stadium. In contrast, Australia's pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc maintained over 140 kph and were rewarded for the same.

Speaking to reporters at the MCG, Starc recalled a few Pakistan pacers hitting the 150-kph mark but cited Scott Boland's example to suggest that pace isn't everything. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"I think everyone was slightly surprised at the lower pace of the Pakistan bowlers, when you're generally used to some guys getting in the 150s [kph]. I don't think that pace is the be-all and end-all but it certainly plays a part and can help. Case in point, you look at Scott Boland who can bowl good wheels, but he's not at your top end of pace bowlers."

"But he generates a lot of sideways movement here in Melbourne, obviously being his home ground. He's done it for a long time and we saw that obviously against England, where every ball he bowled could have been a wicket."

Debutants Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal played their part in the two innings in Perth, but conceded way too many runs. The weight of runs sent Pakistan tumbling to a heavy loss.

"I'm seeing medium pacers or slow-medium pacers" - Waqar Younis echoes Mitchell Starc's comments

Waqar Younis. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis stated that the reduced pace has him significantly worried and flagged that the same is missing at the domestic level. He said during ESPN's Around the Wicket Show:

"Another thing that I'm worried about is that always when we come to Australia, one thing that excites is the fast bowling and this time around I'm not seeing that. I'm seeing medium pacers or slow-medium pacers, allrounders, there's no real pace. People used to come and watch Pakistan pace bowlers really running in hard and bowling 150 clicks [kph], and that's what I'm not seeing there. That's my worry and issue because I have not seen it at the domestic level also."

The 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on December 26 at the MCG.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.