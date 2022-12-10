It is clear that he will not be opening: Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

Former India player Aakash Chopra reckons stand-in captain KL Rahul will not open for Team India in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, even in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Rohit didn't open the batting in the previous game, as he injured his thumb while fielding. Instead of promoting himself up the order, acting captain Rahul preferred batting at No. 5 and let Virat Kohli open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. He also promoted Washington Sundar to No. 4.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said about KL Rahul:

"KL Rahul is the vice-captain of the ODI team and will also be leading the side in this game. However, he didn't open in the previous match despite having the opportunity to do so. That perhaps sets it clear in stone that he will not be opening. He will be playing as a wicketkeeper-batter at No. 5."

Aakash Chopra tips Ishan Kishan to open with Dhawan

Aakash Chopra feels Ishan Kishan would replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the third ODI.

While uncapped players like Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi are waiting in the wings, Chopra feels the left-hander from Jharkhand has done enough in the chances he has got to be ahead of the others in the pecking order.

Chopra said:

"I think one change is certain, and that will be Ishan Kishan coming in for Rohit Sharma. Many argue that Patidar or Tripathi can make their debut, but I feel Ishan's numbers put him ahead in the pecking order, even if it means that there are two left-handers at the top of the order."

Aakash Chopra also opined that if the visitors want to add a bit of meat to their batting that has been struggling, they could go in with five bowlers and add an extra batter in Tripathi or Patidar. He added:

"India might consider playing either Tripathi or Patidar by reducing a bowling option. The pitch in Chattogram is generally good for batting, so you would like to have an extra bowler. However, the way India has been batting is worrying, and then you will have just the likes of Sundar, Axar and Shahbaz to work with at No. 6. So, I think, they could perhaps take the field with just five bowling options and strengthen their batting."

Will India avoid a 3-0 whitewash? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes