India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak denied claims of the team having an 'undeniable advantage' during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. India have played all their matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan for the marquee ICC event.

The summit clash between India and New Zealand will also be played in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. While Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir have already rubbished claims of having an unfair advantage, the batting coach has also seconded their opinions.

Kotak believes the questions about having an advantage is only rising because the Men in Blue have won all their games and made it to the final.

"I don't understand what advantage has been gained in that. There's no question of any advantage. We have played to the draw. If people feel it's an advantage after India has won four matches in a row, then I don't know what to say about it. At the end of the day, in a game, you have to play good cricket every day when you turn up. If you don't play well, you can't complain," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Kotak added that the Indian team is practicing at the ICC Academy on a different wicket and not at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium itself. Moreover, he said that the ICC has not changed anything after the Indian team reached Dubai at the start of the tournament to give them an advantage.

"And if you play well, there is no point saying whether you got an advantage or not. I don't really think so. Because we are practicing here (at the ICC Academy), and playing matches there (at DICS). We are practicing obviously (on a) different wicket. We all know that. So, the only thing is that we played here (In Dubai). But that is how the draw is. So, nothing else can be done in that. It is not that after coming here, they (the ICC) changed something and (we) got an advantage," he added.

Sitanshu Kotak doesn't think India have psychological advantage over New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

India appear to have a psychological advantage over New Zealand ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final as they beat them at the same venue previously in their group stage clash.

However, India's batting coach does not feel so. Sitanshu Kotak believes that thinking about the past will not help the team and that they need to play a good game of cricket on that particular day. He said (via Times of India):

“I think we should not think like that. We should just try and turn up and play a good game of cricket. There is no point in thinking about the last match. We have to think on what to do on the 9th."

Notably, India are unbeaten in the tournament and New Zealand's only defeat so far has come against the Men in Blue.

