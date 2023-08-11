Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has spoken on how Hardik Pandya denied Tilak Varma a half-century in the third T20I between India and West Indies.

India needed just two runs from 13 balls to win and Tilak, who was just one short of his half-century, was left stranded at the non-striker's end as Pandya hit a six to end the game.

Butt opined that supporting a teammate in achieving a milestone will bring the players closer to each other. He also gave the example of Australia's Ricky Ponting, who played five dot balls to give Michael Clarke a chance to get his maiden century.

The former skipper, however, also suggested that Pandya should not be blamed for his actions, given that he would have been desperate for a victory after back-to-back losses in the first two fixtures.

Butt explained on his YouTube channel:

"I remember an ODI match against Australia in Sydney. Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke were batting together. Clarke had a chance to get his first century. Ponting faced five dot balls to give his partner a chance. The bowler tried to bowl a wide, but he hit his pad to stop it.

"It counts as teamwork when you support someone's milestone and increase his confidence. It brings people closer to each other. However, it is not a bad thing if Hardik Pandya finished the match himself. It could be the case that, as India had lost the earlier matches, he wanted to win this one quickly."

Notably, several fans have expressed their displeasure over Hardik Pandya denying Tilak Varma a half-century. The young southpaw has performed admirably so far in his debut series, amassing 139 runs from three outings.

"It was a great innings from him" - Suryakumar Yadav on Tilak Varma's batting exploits in 3rd T20I

Hardik Pandya and Co. were under significant pressure after their losses in the first two T20Is of the five-match series. However, they were able to bounce back by completing a comfortable win in the third encounter.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were the top performers with the bat, helping the Men in Blue chase down the 160-run target with seven wickets to spare. Suryakumar dazzled viewers, smashing 83 runs off just 44 balls.

Tilak, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 49 off 37 deliveries. Speaking in the post-match presentation, Suyrakumar lauded Tilak for his performance.

"We (himself and Tilak Varma) have batted together for a long time, we both understand how each other bats and the way he batted, it gave me a lot of confidence. It was a great innings from him (Tilak) at the other end," he said.

Team India and West Indies will lock horns in the fourth T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday.