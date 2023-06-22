Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has criticized senior England batter Joe Root over his over-aggressive approach in the second innings of the first Test in Birmingham.

Root has switched his red-ball game over the past few months. From playing the classic traditional drives to unleashing reverse ramps against fast bowlers, the former England captain has upped his game.

Root was unbeaten on 118 as England declared on 393 for 8 in the final hour of Day 1. He followed his terrific form with 46 runs from 55 balls in the second innings.

Root attempted a reverse ramp on the very first ball of Day 4 against Cummins but couldn't connect the ball. In the following over of Scott Boland, the England No.4 smashed a couple of fours and a six, including a boundary and a six with the reverse ramp.

Root was dismissed by Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon while he danced down the track for a big swipe, but failed to connect the ball and was stumped out for the very first time in Test cricket.

Speaking about Root's explosive batting in Birmingham, Brad Hogg called it sensational but felt the slog shot against Lyon should have been avoided.

Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"He's playing a different style of cricket. The Bazball has come out we're seeing reverse-sweeps which we've never seen in Test cricket before against fast bowling. That's just sensational it's never been heard of before."

"But with the Bazball in the second innings, I just thought he was over aggressive. The shot that he got out to Nathan Lyon was a slog. It was not a cricket shot and if he is playing T20 cricket, I would have been disappointed as the coach with that type of shot," Hogg added.

Hogg also heaped praise on the player of the match, Usman Khawaja, for frustrating the English bowlers with his sheer defensive technique. However, the former Australian spinner pointed out that Khawaja's technique is likely to build pressure on his batting partners.

Hogg added:

"Usman Khawaja, very stodgy, batted for long periods of time. He was prepared to wear the opposition bowling attack down. He wasn't looking to go after the bowling and up the run rate. It was his batting that got Australia over the line."

"But the thing with Usman is when he is in that defensive mode, and the batsman at the other end is trying to be aggressive…He takes up too many balls and is not rotating strike enough. It just sometimes puts a little bit of pressure on his partner at the other end. That's something he's got to look at."

"England would have won this Test match quite comfortably had they got that wicket" - Brad Hogg

Australia won the first Test by two wickets as lower-order batters Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon (16*) showed calm to take the visitors over the line after they were reeling at 227 for 8.

Among the many shortcomings of England in their brand new style of cricket was the lack of effort by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. The 33-year-old missed at least five opportunities behind the stumps, including two stumpings and two edges in the first innings.

Bairstow failed to stump out Cameron Green while the latter faced his second delivery into the first innings against Moeen Ali. The ball hit the heel of the keeper's gloves before it bounced as Green got sufficient time to make his return to the crease.

The Australian all-rounder later scored 38 off 68 balls and stitched 72 runs with centurion Khawaja for the fifth wicket. Speaking on how Bairstow's missed chance against Green cost England the match, Hogg mentioned:

"The difference between the game was fielding, especially Bairstow behind the stumps. But the stumping of Green when he first came into the wicket in the first innings when Australia were on the backfoot. (Had) they got that wicket, England would have won this Test match quite comfortably."

England will play the second Test against Australia on June 28 at the iconic Lord's Stadium. Australia will enjoy the 1-0 lead for more than a week.

