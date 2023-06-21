"It is a defining moment for Pat Cummins" - Eoin Morgan on Australia's two-wicket win against England in Ashes opener

Former England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that Australia's dramatic two-run victory in the first Ashes Test was a defining moment for Pat Cummins' captaincy career.

Australia chased 281 in the dying moments of day five after Cummins led the lower-order fightback in the final hour of the game. The Australian skipper was involved in an unbeaten 55-run stand with Nathan Lyon (16*) to steer the visitors past the finish line.

Cummins, who led Australia to a 4-0 Ashes win at home in the previous edition, faced a bit of criticism from pundits for his tactics that looked insipid against England's 'Bazball'.

However, 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan believes the win at Edgbaston will define Cummins' leadership credentials. He told Sky Sports:

"I think it is (a defining moment for Cummins). Given how much strategy has gone behind their win, they've got a little bit away from the tactics. Little bit more defensive. But getting to that finish line has been the objective and they have managed against the run of play a little bit."

Morgan also appreciated Lyon for supporting Cummins in the crunch moments of the chase, particularly in the absence of Mitchell Starc. He added:

"Mitchell Starc was missing at strength of depth to their batting, but Nathan Lyon stepping up and play in the manner that we know Pat Cummins can play like… this is as the dynamic to the series."

"Usman Khawaja has amazingly impressive temperament" - Kumar Sangakkara

Australian opener Usman Khawaja averaged 17.78 in England ahead of the Birmingham Test of the current Ashes edition.

Khawaja bury the hatchet of his past record in England and commenced the series with scores of 141 and 65 at Edgbaston. He played a total of 518 deliveries in both innings to become the second Australian batter to face more than 500 balls in a Test after Ricky Ponting in 2012 against India in Adelaide.

Khawaja also became the first Australian batter to hit a century and fifty in the same Test in England since Mark Taylor's 136 and 60 at Headingley in the 1989 Ashes.

The Queensland batter batted on all five days of the Test, the 13th player to achieve the feat in the history of Test cricket, and only the second Australian after Kim Hughes in the 1980 Ashes at Lord's.

Speaking about the incredible batting efforts of the southpaw, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said:

"He did (start the series beautifully). Amazingly impressive temperament, great kind of tempo to the innings in terms of just buckling down for the long hauling, the same in the first innings. Allowing partnerships to build and confidence from the non-strike watching Usman Khawaja just hit everything with the middle of the bat."

Sangakkara added:

"Taking down Moeen Ali with the ease which he played on a pitch that was turning. Like he saw the celebrations was such an outpouring of just relief and validation that all his work helped to get here."

Khawaja scored his maiden Test hundred in England to add to his 15th ton in the traditional format. He has scored 4714 runs in 62 Tests at an average of 48.1.

