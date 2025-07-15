"It is a difficult thing" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for trying their best with the bat on Day 5 of the third Test against England. He noted that the duo did the difficult job of playing out a lot of deliveries, despite taking blows to their bodies on multiple occasions.

While Bumrah consumed 54 deliveries for five runs, Siraj played 30 balls for four runs in India's second innings at Lord's on Monday, July 14. However, their efforts went in vain as England eventually dismissed the duo to bowl the visitors out for 170 and register a 22-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised Bumrah for putting his body on the line while adding 35 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (61* off 181) for the ninth wicket.

"Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, if we look at Bumrah, he has been outstanding, the way he played. He played a lot of balls. It is a difficult thing. Not known for his batting. Balls were hitting him as well. He did his very best," he said (12:40).

Chopra added that Siraj also played a heartwarming knock during his 23-run last-wicket partnership with Jadeja after an impressive bowling performance on Day 4.

"Siraj, he warms my heart. Miyan Magic is an incredible guy. When he bowls, he gives his 100%. We didn't talk much about him yesterday (Day 4), we were focusing more on Washington Sundar, but he has been outstanding, whether you see the last match or this match, and his attitude in this match," he observed.

Apart from their gritty performances with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball in the Lord's Test. While the former registered match figures of 7/112 in 43 overs, the latter accounted for four dismissals while conceding 116 runs in 36.3 overs across England's two innings.

"He puts his heart and soul" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ben Stokes' bowling on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Ben Stokes picked up three wickets in India's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Ben Stokes deserves praise for his perseverance with the ball.

"Let's also give credit where it's due, the way England won the match in the end. Ben Stokes' bowling, he puts his heart and soul, which is great. He is underperforming with the bat, but he is putting his best in bowling," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Stokes and Jofra Archer dismissed KL Rahul (39 off 58) and Rishabh Pant (9 off 12), respectively, with virtually unplayable deliveries.

"I have been saying it from the first match that it could be his series. The best hasn't come yet, but a game-changing innings from his bat might be left. Jofra Archer wasn't looking at his best at the start of the second innings, but the ball he bowled to Pant, I thought that was good. Stokes' ball that got KL Rahul out, that was a jaffa," Chopra observed.

Ben Stokes registered figures of 3/48 in 24 overs in India's second innings. Jofra Archer also picked up three wickets, conceding 55 runs in 16 overs.

