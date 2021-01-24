It was disheartening to get out in the 2019 World Cup semi-final: Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has revealed that he was livid with himself for failing to win the game for Team India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

The 23-year-old was initially not in the team's World Cup squad but was later flown in as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan. Soon, Rishabh Pant found himself playing in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, with Team India in deep trouble at 24-4 while chasing 240 runs to win.

After successfully seeing off the opening burst from the Kiwi pacers, Rishabh Pant built a partnership with Hardik Pandya. However, just when things appeared to be under control, Rishabh Pant got out. Speaking to Times of India, the left-hander expressed his disappointment in failing to help his team reach the final.

"When I got out in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, it was a very disheartening moment for me. It was a big opportunity for me to do something special for India. I didn’t know when such a big moment would come again," Rishabh Pant said.

Rishabh Pant played a pivotal innings in the third Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The left-hander's blistering knock of 97 brought Team India to the cusp of an unlikely win. However, after Rishabh Pant's dismissal, the visitors had to settle for a draw.

In the final Test at the Gabba, the 23-year-old fared better, smashing an unbeaten 89 to ensure Australia's first defeat at the venue in more than three decades.

Not one to go for personal records, the left-hander pays more credence to contributions in a winning cause, saying in this regard:

"I have always dreamt of winning matches from tough situations and doing something which is unbelievable. I never thought of scoring my own runs. A match-winning effort can be a knock of 20 runs or even a special catch".

With 274 runs in three Tests at a phenomenal average of 68.50, Rishabh Pant was Team India's highest run-scorer in the triumphant series Down Under.

Though his wicketkeeping remains a work in progress, Rishabh Pant is a match-winner with the bat.

After being named in India's squad for the upcoming England series, it remains to be seen if the left-hander plays as a specialist batsman or continues donning the gloves ahead of Wriddhiman Saha.