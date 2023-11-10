"It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me" - Babar Azam quashes aside notion of captaincy pressure 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has asserted that captaining the team has not taken a toll on him and has not affected his batting in any way whatsoever. The Men in Green are on the brink of elimination after New Zealand unofficially sealed their place in the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup by beating Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Pakistan now have to defeat England in their final league-stage contest by astronomical margins and defy the odds to set up a historic semi-final clash against India. The 1992 World Cup winners currently have a net run rate of +0.036 and are placed fifth in the points table with a game in hand.

Babar did not start out the campaign on a good note but has found form of late. He has notched three half-centuries across his last four innings, but his scoring rate and ability to provide an impact have been criticized.

Former Pakistan players-turned-pundits have been frustrated with the team's exploits in the tournament and have not shied away from voicing their opinions in public.

Amid pressure on his captaincy role, Babar said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against England:

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years and I have never felt this way. It’s just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that’s why people are saying that I am under pressure. I am under no pressure. I have been doing this for the last 2.5 or 3 years. I was the one who was performing and I was the one who was the captain. I was applying the same thing."

"It depends how you take such thing. Everyone has their own point of view, their own way of thinking. Everyone is saying something different. He should be like this, or like that. If someone has to give me advice, everyone has my number. It is easy to give advice on TV. If you want to give me some advice, you can message me," he added.

The final league-stage game at the Eden Gardens is crucial from England's perspective as well. The Jos Buttler-led side could seal their presence in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a win. However, that won't make up for their horrendous World Cup campaign as defending champions.

"Anything can happen in cricket" - Babar Azam on bolstering Pakistan's net run-rate

Pakistan will have to defeat England by a margin of 287 runs to qualify for the semi-finals, and their hopes will end right at the toss if England end up batting first.

The Men in Green found themselves in a similar situation in the closing stages of the 2019 World Cup in England. They had to defeat Bangladesh in excess of 311 runs to qualify for the semi-finals. After scoring 315 runs in the first innings, Pakistan secured a 94-run win to end their campaign.

Claiming that Pakistan's hopes are far from over, Babar Azam said:

"Anything can happen in cricket. We will try to finish the tournament on a high note. If Fakhar Zaman plays for 20-30 overs, we can achieve what's required. The role of Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan will also be important during the match."

Will Pakistan somehow conjure up a miracle against England in the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.