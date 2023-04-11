"It was my father’s wish that I pick up the bat and play cricket for my country" - Yuvraj Singh opens up on leaving skating

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently mentioned that he was very passionate about roller skating during his younger days and even won an Under-14 championship in the sport.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yuvraj shared a post in which he revealed that it was his father, Yograj Singh, who motivated him to shift his focus from roller skating to cricket. The 2011 World Cup winner stated that it was his father's dream to see him play cricket for the country.

The 41-year-old credited Yograj for his success, indicating that he worked very hard and trained him every single day. Yuvraj Singh wrote:

"I remember when I would spend all my time roller-skating around the house. I was so happy when I won the Under-14 Roller-Skating Championship. But it was my father’s wish that I pick up the bat and play cricket for my country.

"And since then, there wasn’t a day that he would not take me to training on time. I think he saw himself in me. If it weren’t for his persuasion and belief, I would not have become the person that I am today."

Yuvraj Singh made his Team India debut in an ODI match against Kenya in October 2000. He is considered as one of the greatest white-ball players to have played for the Men in Blue.

The southpaw played a major role in India's T20 World Cup victory in 2007 and the ICC ODI World Cup victory in 2011. He called the curtains down on his decorated career on June 10, 2019.

Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Tournament in 2011 ODI World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India clinching the 50-over World Cup in 2011 after a 28-year wait. He contributed significantly with both bat and ball and was named the Player of the Tournament.

The left-handed batter mustered 362 runs from eight innings, which included four fifties and one hundred. He bagged 15 wickets in the tournament, finishing as the side's second-highest wicket-taker.

It is worth mentioning that Yuvraj was ill during the competition and was later diagnosed with cancer. Despite health concerns, he decided to play in the tournament. He was even seen coughing blood on the pitch during India's match against West Indies.

The cricket star underwent treatment in the United States for cancer and returned to the national team in April 2012.

