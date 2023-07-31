"It feels like the debacle of the 2022 T20 World Cup is repeating now" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's decision-making ahead of the 2023 WC

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has expressed concerns over the Men in Blue's decision-making and preparation in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. Team India recently lost the second ODI against the West Indies at Barbados, and only have a handful of matches to determine their best playing XI for the mega tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were eliminated in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. During the build-up to the tournament, the team management made several questionable decisions that arguably hampered Team India's chances. Right from selection to approach, India underperformed at the T20 World Cup, prolonging their wait for an ICC silverware.

Admitting that the ongoing pattern of questionable decision-making eerily mirrors that of T20 World Cup 2022, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"It feels like the debacle of the 2022 T20 World Cup is repeating now. That is my big worry."

Further stating that he does not see merit in altering the batting order to have a left-hand-right-hand opening pair, Chopra added:

"Ishan Kishan is unlikely to open the batting at the WC. I'll be really surprised if Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill open the batting and Rohit drops down to the middle order. I don't agree with this at all. Should Virat Kohli drop down from No. 3, again absolutely no."

Ishan Kishan has opened the batting in Team India's ongoing ODI series against the West Indies. He scored fifties in both matches so far but might drop down the order yet again following Rohit Sharma's return to the playing XI.

"As much as I love Kishan, he is brilliant while opening, but his numbers at No. 4 are worrying" - Aakash Chopra

Ishan Kishan has made his case at the top of the order through the sporadic opportunities he has availed from time to time. However, with India's opening partnership always set, more often than not, the wicketkeeper-batter has had to bat in the middle order.

Averaging just 21 across six innings at No. 4, the southpaw has not made an impression so far. He is a genuine wicketkeeping candidate for Team India in the World Cup squad alongside KL Rahul, but his slot in the playing XI is a tricky issue.

Expressing his reservation over Team India's approach with Ishan Kishan, Chopra said:

"There is a temptation with Gill-Ishan because of the left-right combination, but there just is no place anywhere in the batting order. As much as I love Kishan, he is brilliant while opening, but his numbers at No.4 are worrying.If you don't play him more at No.4 and plan to use him at No.4 during WC, it does not add up at all."

Are Team India heading towards the wrong direction with their experimentation endeavor in the build-up to the World Cup?