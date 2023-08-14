"It wasn't the first time that a young side was picked"- Salman Butt on Team India after T20I series loss to West Indies

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has pointed out that India, on several occasions, have picked a second-string side by resting the senior members of their team.

He opined that while the Men in Blue have a strong bench strength, they failed to live up to the expectations in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against West Indies. Hardik Pandya and Co. suffered an eight-wicket loss in the deciding encounter on Sunday, August 13, resulting in the Men in Maroon pocketing the series 3-2.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's loss, Butt said:

"Many would say that it was a T20I series, and several of India's top players were missing. But at the same time, this is India's normal practice. It wasn't the first time that a young side was picked. It also wasn't that West Indies are a very big team, and it was very difficult for India to beat them. They surely have a big pool of players. However, the kind of performances and outcomes that you expect from India, didn't translate into practicality this time around."

The cricketer-turned-expert also claimed that the unfavorable result is likely to dent India's confidence ahead of important events like the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"It doesn't matter what the format is or who the opposition is. Winning does boost the side's confidence for their next assignment. Similarly, a defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence," Butt said. "You might not see it in the interviews, but you will see it in the body language and decision-making."

The Hardik Pandya-led side faced losses in the first two encounters. They made amends by leveling the series 2-2 by winning the ensuing two fixtures. However, they failed to cross the line in the all-important fifth and final game.

It is worth mentioning that this was Pandya's maiden bilateral series loss as captain.

"India never looked like they were in the game once their bowling started"- Salman Butt

Salman Butt lauded West Indies for not letting India seal the series after they gained some much-needed momentum by winning the third and fourth T20Is.

He highlighted how West Indies completely dominated the game with the bat, successfully chasing down the 166-run target in 18 overs with eight wickets to spare. Butt added:

"Usually, when a team loses two back-to-back matches in a series, they tend to lose momentum, and the other team goes on to win the final game. However, West Indies did not let that happen, and in fact, it proved to be a one-sided match. India never looked like they were in the game once their bowling started."

India will next be seen in action later this month as they tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series. Jasprit Bumrah will make his much-awaited return and will also captain the side for the assignment.

The opening match is scheduled to be played on August 18. All three games will take place in Dublin.