"It hasn't freed up my calendar" - Quinton de Kock hits out at hectic schedule despite Test retirement

South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock lamented the fact that despite retiring from Test cricket, he still has a packed calendar ahead of him. With age catching up, the southpaw admits that he has to prioritize the things wanting from his career.

De Kock retired from Test cricket in December last year after the first Test against India at the Centurion. The 29-year-old cited desire to spend time with his family as the reason behind quitting red-ball cricket and committed his availability to the ODI and T20I format.

Speaking after the abandoned third ODI against England, de Kock said his calendar has still not freed up despite not playing Tests this year. The Johannesburg-born player said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo:

"It hasn't freed up my calendar - at least not this year. I've been roped in to play a couple of leagues but that's my own consequence. I am happy to do it. It's still a sacrifice but I'm slowly getting to an age where I need to think about where I want to be in my career. As long as I can do it at my own pace, then I am happy."

After his parternity leave, the southpaw played the white-ball matches against India in January at home and had two months before facing Bangladesh in another three-game ODI series. However, since then, he has been on the road.

The former white-ball skipper played the full IPL edition, followed by the five-game T20I series in India, and is now in England. He will also participate in The Hundred and CPL, followed by another white-ball series in India before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"It's going to start being tough for players" - Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock further claimed that playing three formats will be challenging for the cricketers and believes they may need to make a decision at some point as their age progresses.

"It's going to start being tough for players - three formats is a lot and it looks like more games are happening over the calendar. Players need to make decisions individually and if they feel they can do it, I am happy for them. But guys need to take decisions into their own hands.

"For me, I am happy where I am. When you're still young, you need to play all three formats and get certain things done in your career. It starts getting harder as you start getting older and the body doesn't cooperate like it used to."

De Kock stayed unbeaten at 92 in the third ODI against England in Leeds. South Africa reached 159-2 at 27 overs, however, persistent rain washed the game. As a result, the series stood at 1-1. Rassie van der Dussen earned the Player of the Series award.

