"It was the game-changing moment" - Aakash Chopra on Jason Holder's dismissal of Hardik Pandya in 1st India vs West Indies T20I

Aakash Chopra feels Jason Holder's dismissal of Hardik Pandya was the game-changing moment in the first T20I between India and the West Indies.

The Windies set the Men in Blue a 150-run target after opting to bat first in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, August 3. The hosts then restricted the visitors to 145/9 to register a narrow four-run win and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Holder (2/19 in four overs) was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match, reasoning:

"Who was the Player of the Match? Jason Holder was given the award and I would say it was the right call because the wicket Jason Holder took of Hardik Pandya, it came at just the right time. It was the game-changing moment."

The reputed commentator pointed out that India were in a comfortable position heading into the final five overs of their innings, elaborating:

"The ball came in after pitching and went and hit the stumps. The way Hardik was batting and for how long he was batting, it seemed like the match was in your grasp, because at the 16-over mark, India needed 7.5 runs per over to win."

Chopra highlighted that Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson seemed all set to take the visitors home before Holder changed the course of the game, observing:

"The captain was present there and Sanju Samson was at the other end. It seemed like you will turn the match easily in your favor, one big over and that would be it, but Jason Holder was absolutely outstanding. So the Player of the Match is, of course, Jason Holder."

India needed 37 runs off the final five overs with six wickets in hand. However, Pandya's dismissal and Samson's run-out in the same over changed the complexion of the game and they fell short in the end.

"Hardik Pandya looked alright but when those two wickets fell, there was no batter at No. 8" - Aakash Chopra

Axar Patel is the only bowling all-rounder in India's squad.

Aakash Chopra feels the absence of a player who can wield the willow effectively at No. 8 hit India hard. He stated:

"Hardik Pandya looked alright but when those two wickets fell, there was no batter at No. 8. That's the other story. The Indian team can't do anything there because in the squad that has been picked, there is no player sitting outside who you can send at No. 8 and can bowl a little."

The former Indian opener lamented the absence of an all-rounder like Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar in the squad. He added that the top order will be under little more pressure in the entire series because of the lack of depth in batting.

