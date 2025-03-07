“It is going to be a good game” - Michael Clarke predicts 2025 Champions Trophy winner in IND vs NZ final

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has predicted his winner for the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand. The two teams will square off in the summit clash on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

Ad

The Men in Blue beat Australia to enter the final while the Kiwis defeated South Africa to set up the title clash against India. While Clarke expects the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy to be a good game, he has backed India to lift the title.

"I am going to stick with my prediction before a ball was bowled. I am going to say India to win the ICC Champions Trophy. It is going to be a good game but I am going to say India," he said on the 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast'.

Ad

Trending

The former Australian captain was also asked who he felt would score the most runs and pick up the most wickets for India in the final. Clarke picked opener Shubman Gill and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav respectively.

"(On Indian player with most runs in the final) I am going to go with Shubman Gill. I thought he looked good the other day against Australia. He's been in good form. Opening the batting, best time to bat. Missed out against Australia. I think he's going to probably make a hundred. (on most wickets) I hope they stick with four spinners. I am going to go Kuldeep Yadav. Very skillful bowler. I think he's got a very good wrong un and he's a wicket-taker," Clarke opined.

Ad

Ad

Clarke feels it will be hard for New Zealand to beat India in the Champions Trophy final

Michael Clarke also explained why it would be hard for New Zealand to beat India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai. He noted that the only advantage the Kiwis would have is that they have already played against India earlier in the tournament in similar conditions.

Ad

"It's hard (for New Zealand against India in Dubai). The advantage is, they've seen the conditions in Dubai. If New Zealand can look at what Australia could have done better with 270 on the board against India to win that game, if you get to the place where you can turn 270 into 300, significant that extra 30 runs," Clarke said.

Ad

The 43-year-old believes New Zealand will have to attack India and be aggressive with their game and tactics to beat them. However, he feels that the Kiwis will not win the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"If you can attack India, you have to look to bowl them out. So that means aggressive attitude with the ball, aggressive tactically in the field, if they just look at those fundamentals, I don't think they will win the game, but they can win the game. They're a good enough team and are in-form," he expressed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news