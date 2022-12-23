"It had gone into my head at one point" - Shreyas Iyer on criticism about his struggles against short-pitched deliveries

India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer declared that he faces no problems against short-pitched deliveries despite consistent criticism about this area of his game. However, the right-handed batter admitted that it had got to his head at one point.

The right-hander, who scored an enterprising fifty against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the second Test in Mirpur (December 23), has been found wanting against short-pitched deliveries on multiple occasions. Two years ago, Australia's bowlers had exploited it during the ODI series Down Under.

BCCI @BCCI



@RishabhPant17 &



Scorecard - #BANvIND Tea on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. @ShreyasIyer15 have added a solid 132-run partnership in the second session in which India amassed 140 in just 25 overs.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDTEST Tea on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.@RishabhPant17 & @ShreyasIyer15 have added a solid 132-run partnership in the second session in which India amassed 140 in just 25 overs.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/5xI7tRPhUf

Speaking after the day's play, the KKR captain recalled when commentators pointed out the short-ball weakness in his game. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old revealed this was an aspect of his game he had worked on.

Iyer said, as quoted by the Indian Express:

"That is just what the commentators talk about. And off-the-field guys kept saying it was an issue. It had gone into my head at one point. But if you see, if I can leave or keep it down, I definitely don’t have a problem."

"Obviously, bowlers started to target when I came to bat. When the ball was seaming well, they were bowling short balls. I told myself it's good, I can get runs now. Practice keeps happening and execution also."

The Mumbai-born batter continued:

"It does play in the batsman’s mind when people from outside talk about the problem and it’s important as a player to turn a deaf ear to them. The rest will take care of itself. At the end of the day, ignorance is bliss."

During the India-England Test in July in Birmingham, Brendon McCullum instructed the English bowlers to start the chin music when the 28-year-old came to bat.

A short ball angling into the body accounted for the right-handed batter in the first innings. This was followed by a similar dismissal in the second after he holed out a delivery to mid-wicket.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant help India edge ahead against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. (Credits: Twitter)

The partnership between Iyer and Rishabh Pant of 159 proved critical, helping the visitors to an 87-run lead in the first innings. The latter walked in at 94-4 after Virat Kohli's departure and took the attack to the opposition.

Iyer scored 87 while Pant made 93 as India folded for 314. Bangladesh trailed by 80 runs at the end of play on Day 2.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes