"It was a good learning for me" - Centurion Suryakumar Yadav on failing to take India over the line in 3rd T20I vs England

Suryakumar Yadav produced a batting masterclass in the third T20I against England but failed to take India home in Nottingham on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth total of 215, the tourists were struggling at 31/3 at one point, with Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all back in the hut. With India staring at a heavy defeat, Suryakumar started the rebuilding process alongside Shreyas Iyer.

They added 119 runs for the fourth wicket with Suryakumar taking the attack back to the opposition. He eventually ended up with 117 runs under his belt, but couldn't take the team home, falling short by 17 runs.

Throwing light on his electrifying knock ahead of the first ODI, Suryakumar told Sky Sports on Tuesday:

"I'm really happy with the way things went in the last T20. At the same time I felt that there was a slight opportunity to take the team past the line. It happens, it was a learning process."

He added:

"I think in the second last over when we saw 29 needed off the last 10 balls, there was an opportunity to grab. It was very close but it was a good learning for me as well going forward."

Suryakumar Yadav's 117 off 55 balls, which included 14 boundaries and six maximums, was the second-highest individual score by an Indian batter in the shortest format.

"It was very important to take the positive route" - Suryakumar Yadav

The Men in Blue played an attacking brand of cricket in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against England. Irrespective of the scoreboard pressure, the batters showed intent to take on the opposition bowlers.

With three heavyweights back in the dressing room, many thought India would slow down and take a cautious approach. But there was no hint of taking a defensive approach and Suryakumar stated that playing positive cricket was the only way ahead.

He said:

"It was very important to take the positive route since the way things panned, the only opportunity was to be positive. I just wanted to express myself."

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in scintillating form, will hope to keep the form going in the three ODIs against England.

