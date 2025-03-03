“It was not that good” - Teammate’s massive claim on Varun Chakaravarthy after 5/42 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel heaped praise on his spin bowling partner Varun Chakaravarthy after the match-winning display against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The mystery spinner ended with figures of 5-42 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2, to extend the team's unbeaten run in the format.

Ad

Chakaravarthy has made a massive statement with his comeback to the national side. The Tamil Nadu spinner had his first breakthrough in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being part of Team India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, on that occasion, he failed to impress and was cast aside from the setup in the fallout of the disastrous campaign.

He has now made the most of the second opportunity, recording a career-best display to be in contention to play a high-profile semi-final clash against Australia.

Ad

Trending

Axar Patel lauded his teammate's mental strength to recover from the 2021 T20 World Cup fiasco and deliver match-winning performances for the team.

"Everyone is happy for him. It was his first match. I think the credit goes to him. It's not that easy. When he played last in the T20 World Cup 2021, it was not that good. But the way he has come after that, his mental skill shows how ready he is mentally. I think he is getting carried forward in his one-day cricket as well," Axar Patel told the media after the match (via ANI).

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy outfoxed the New Zealand batters with his variations throughout his spell. Given how effective he is on such pitches, there is a high chance of him featuring in the upcoming match against Australia.

"It is very difficult to read from his hand" - Axar Patel on what makes Varun Chakaravarthy such a threat

There were doubts regarding Varun Chakaravarthy's potency in ODI cricket despite his impressive List-A numbers. He had proven himself to be the ideal T20 bowler, but after translating the same success in 50-over cricket, he has silenced several of his critics.

Ad

“It is very difficult to read from his hand. And the pace with which he bowls is very difficult. So, I think, if a batter misses (the line), there is a higher chance of getting out. He is fast in the air also,” Axar said.

India will take on Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday, March 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news