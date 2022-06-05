"It was a great chance for me to give it back" - Ton-up Joe Root on guiding England to an impressive win vs NZ at Lord's

Joe Root remained unbeaten on 115 as England clinched a thrilling five-wicket win in the first Test against New Zealand on Sunday at Lord's.

The former captain has been under tremendous pressure due to England's dismal performances in the last 12 months. The side underwent an overhaul with a change in leadership and management.

But Root kept his calm and composure and delivered when it mattered the most. He revealed it was his way of paying back newly-appointed skipper Ben Stokes.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the 31-year-old said:

"The number of times Ben has won us Test matches under my leadership, it was a great chance for me to give it back to him. I enjoy batting and want to score as many runs as possible. I couldn't wish for a better person to be leading this team."

Root and Stokes lifted the home side from a precarious position yet again. The two experienced custodians added 90 runs for the fifth wicket to revive the run-chase after being reduced to 69/4.

Stokes got out after a well-made 54 but Root paired up with Ben Foakes to take the team over the rope. They forged a match-winning 120-run stand, with the wicket-keeper unbeaten on 32.

The Yorkshire cricketer, who became the second English batter after Alastair Cook to scale 10000 Test runs, was welcomed with a rousing ovation by fans and teammates.

Speaking on it, Root said:

"It feels fantastic to win a Test match after such a long time. Hopefully, we can use this as a way to step forward. We always get an arousing reception and will be forever grateful for it."

Joe Root now has 10015 runs under his belt in 118 matches, including 26 centuries and 53 fifties.

"It was a special week with all the buildup" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes lauded Joe Root for his special knock (Credit: Getty Images)

Ben Stokes revealed that he was happy to begin his stint as England captain with a win. They Three Lions were in dire need of a victory after a troublesome last year that saw them lose a few series on the trot.

Reacting to the victory, the Durham cricketer said:

"It is always a good Test match whenever England and New Zealand go head to head, especially at Lords. It was a special week with all the buildup to this test and winning it makes it even better."

The 31-year-old then praised head coach Brendon McCullum, who also marked his new journey with a win.

"With Baz (Brendon McCullum), it's been pretty good. He uses the same language in the dressing room as he does in the press conferences."

Stokes also lauded his predecessor Joe Root for his match-winning knock. The dynamic all-rounder said:

"Scoring a 100 and bringing up 10000 runs, he is a very special player."

With a 1-0 lead, England will lock horns against New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge, starting June 10.

